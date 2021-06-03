Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $337,085,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -199.67 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

