Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $819,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00.

NET stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.67 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $337,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

