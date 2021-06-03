Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.