Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. 5,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.28 million, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

