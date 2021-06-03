Civitas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $184,791.24 and $16.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028465 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001540 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002381 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,102,351 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

