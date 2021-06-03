Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,147 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $3,568,462 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

