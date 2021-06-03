Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.88.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 10,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

