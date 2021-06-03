Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $12.50

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 236.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 254,918 shares during the period. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

