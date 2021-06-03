Citigroup Begins Coverage on Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Webjet in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webjet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Webjet alerts:

OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07. Webjet has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.