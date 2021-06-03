Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $788.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

