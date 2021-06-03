Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of CNK opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 297.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 823,177 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 691.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 253,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

