Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $122.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

