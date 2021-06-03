Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of SNV opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

