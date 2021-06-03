Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 913 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 234,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 273,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 841.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 286,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.