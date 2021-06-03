Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $224,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

WH opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

