Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $252,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,248 shares of company stock worth $9,473,595 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

