Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,837 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

