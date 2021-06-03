Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74,086 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Cigna worth $152,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $255.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.08. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

