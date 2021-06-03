Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Trading Up 8.3% After Earnings Beat

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)’s share price was up 8.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.26 and last traded at $58.94. Approximately 11,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,373,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $2,202,735 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.