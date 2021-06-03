Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ryder System by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

