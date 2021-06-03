Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $445,000 Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,553 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

