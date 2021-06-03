Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $405,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.92.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

