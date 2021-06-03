Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $347,000 Investment in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE WRI opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.