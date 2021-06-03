Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $390,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

