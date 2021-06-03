Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $378,000 in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,867,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

