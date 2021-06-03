Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 13,833 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $16,641,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

