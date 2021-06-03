Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.