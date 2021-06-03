CIBC Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$188.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$188.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$189.44.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$163.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$160.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$126.65 and a 1 year high of C$167.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7017915 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

