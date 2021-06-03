CIBC Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$188.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$188.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$189.44.
Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$163.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$160.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$126.65 and a 1 year high of C$167.81.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
