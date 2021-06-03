Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie Sells 504 Shares of Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $20,679.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,683.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $233,000.

Several analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.