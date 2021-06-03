Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Richard Douglas Falconer Buys 103,200 Shares

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

CHR stock opened at C$4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.46. The company has a market cap of C$768.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

