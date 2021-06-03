Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $737.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,260,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

