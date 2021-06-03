China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 584,366 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,471,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 666,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
