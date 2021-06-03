China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 584,366 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,471,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 666,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

