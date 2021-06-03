Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.52. 15,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 990,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $722.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $44,179,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Chimerix by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chimerix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.