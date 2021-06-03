Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.96

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 20774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $659.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

