Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

