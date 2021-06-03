Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Get Chewy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -337.04, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chewy (CHWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.