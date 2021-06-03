Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chewy were worth $108,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.04, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.34. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

