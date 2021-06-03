Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 29th total of 352,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

