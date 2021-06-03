Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -$36.91 million -1.49 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.48

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1112 4416 9738 185 2.58

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 41.16%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

