Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CRL traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $15,583,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

