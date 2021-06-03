Chardan Capital Increases Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $16.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its target price hoisted by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 380.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of AXLA opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

