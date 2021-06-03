Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 370 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 96,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.18. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.