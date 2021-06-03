Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.62 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.