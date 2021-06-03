Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.