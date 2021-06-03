Certified Advisory Corp Makes New $51,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.44 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

