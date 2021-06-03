Certified Advisory Corp Invests $50,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,640,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after acquiring an additional 82,518 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 926,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,499,000 after acquiring an additional 620,761 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

