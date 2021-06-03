Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

