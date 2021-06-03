Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,503 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

