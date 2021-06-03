Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down to $13.77

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $13.25. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 2,494 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -6.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

