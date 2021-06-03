Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of CONMED worth $42,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CONMED by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CONMED by 15.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED stock opened at $133.18 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.82. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $5,522,824. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

